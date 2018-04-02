New Brewery in the Works for Nelson County

Mark Thompson going over plans for the Brewing Tree Beer Company

The founder of the craft beer industry in central Virginia is coming out of retirement to open a new brewery in Nelson County.

Starr Hill founder Mark Thompson is transforming a property along the Rockfish River on Route 151 next to Silverback Distillery into the new Brewing Tree Beer Company.

Thompson retired from Starr Hill a few years ago after growing it from a small brewery that started in Charlottesville in 1999.

Thompson promises to keep Brewing Tree small, with a focus on what he describes as minimalist beers: “This will be very local, very small. There will be no canning, no kegging, no bottling, no distribution. I've been there and I've done that and I've grown and the pitfalls and challenges that come along with growing like Blue Mountain, like a Devils Backbone, like Starr Hill,” he said.

Brewing Tree customers will also select from four nonprofits to give back to through a Beer with Benefits program. Thompson plans to donate 10-percent of proceeds each month.

He hopes to open the brewery by June 1.