Gordon Avenue Library Closing for Renovations

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library Press Release

Gordon Avenue Library’s children’s room will be undergoing renovations and the library will be closed from Tuesday, April 10 until sometime in late May.

During the renovation, library users may pick up their holds from the North Room, which is accessible from the double doors by the parking lot. Holds may be picked up during the following hours: Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Friends of the Library will remain open for the duration of the renovations.