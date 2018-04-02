Staunton City Schools to Host First 5K in Gypsy Hill Park

City of Staunton Press Release:

Constitution Drive, the main road that loops through Gypsy Hill Park, will be closed to traffic from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., April 6 for a Miles for Meals 5K race hosted by Staunton City Schools (SCS).

The event is the first of its kind for Staunton’s public schools and has been organized by the SCS Office of School Nutrition as part of a wellness initiative to keep children active and healthy. Participation in the race is voluntary, and nearly 100 students and school staff have registered to run.

Garett Smith, superintendent of Staunton City Schools, said: “The SCS Miles for Meals 5K is an exciting, new component of our nutrition programming. In addition to academic achievement, we’re encouraging good health habits in our students and educating the whole child through fitness and nutrition.”

Amanda Warren, supervisor of school nutrition, said running a 5K race also teaches discipline.

“Not only does preparing for and running a 5K boost our students’ fitness levels, but it’s a valuable exercise in setting and achieving a goal,” she said.

Middle and high school students will run in the first heat at 1:30 p.m., followed by elementary school students at 2:30 p.m. This is a rain or shine event.

Questions?

For more information or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities for school nutrition programming, contact the Office of School Nutrition at 540.332.3920.

Sponsors

The Miles for Meals 5K is sponsored by:

- Affinity Group Paramount

- Bethany Presbyterian Church

- Blue Ridge Community College

- Briane Humphreys of Kline & Company Real Estate

- Marden Press

- National Foods

- Shelburne Middle School Cross Country Shenandoah Awards & Apparel

- St. James Lutheran Church

- Standard ProduceU.S. Army

- Staunton Recruiting Center

- Verona Moose Lodge

- Whole Foods