Wildlife Center of Virginia Admits Patient #75,000

04/02/2018 Release from the Wildlife Center of Virginia:

On Friday, March 30, the Wildlife Center of Virginia admitted the 75,00th patient of its 35-year history – a Great Horned Owl chick.

The owlet was found in Isle of Wight County; the owlet suffered a number of injuries, including an ulna fracture at the elbow, after it fell from its nest.

A complete medical history and pictures of Patient #75,000 are available on the center’s website at: https://www.wildlifecenter.org/critter-corner/current-patients/patient-75000-great-horned-owlet-18-0232

Great Horned Owls are occasional patients at the Center:

Year | Number of Great Horned Owl patients

2013 | 21

2014 | 25

2015 | 31

2016 | 24

2017 | 24

The owl admitted on Friday is the fifth Great Horned admitted thus far in 2018.

Great Horned Owls are common year-round residents of Virginia. One of the largest owl species, Great Horneds also have one of the most varied diets among raptors found in North America – mice, woodchucks, bats, geese, songbirds, other birds of prey, lizards, snakes, frogs, insects, and worms – skunks seem to be a particularly favorite food!

In Virginia, Great Horned Owls begin their breeding season in January–February; they often re-use abandoned Red-tailed Hawk nests.

Once the owlet’s fracture heals, s/he may end up being housed with Papa G’Ho – a male Great Horned that has been a resident at the Center since December 2001. Papa G’Ho plays an important role as a surrogate parent for young Great Horneds. After their initial examination and recovery, young owlets are moved into Papa G’Ho’s isolated enclosure, where he helps them develop natural owl behaviors. Papa G’Ho has served as a surrogate parent for dozens of young owls; Center staff take care to minimize human contact with Papa G’Ho – by keeping him “wild”, the Center can ensure that the owlets he raises will survive, and thrive, on their own in the wild.