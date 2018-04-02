Tom Tom Founders Festival Finds Charlottesville's Signature Dish

A big-time festival in Charlottesville has officially named the city's signature dish.

The Tom Tom Founders Festival announced Monday, April 2, that ham biscuits deserve the title.

“It was unanimous. We solicited input from the community, we talked with folks in the food world, chefs, we looked at history books, cook books, everywhere we could,” said food writer Simon Davidson.

The process started months ago with public nominations. Then in January, experts started to narrow down the results. While there were many contenders, the expert panel had to choose just one.

“The idea was to focus on one, but that's true, a lot of other big food cities are known for more than one and maybe in the future we look at others,” Davidson said.

The project was done in partnership with the restaurant publication The Charlottesville 29. The deciding panel included food writers, chefs, and city food historians.

The festival is inviting people to bring their own take on the dish to Tom Tom's Community Potluck on April 9.