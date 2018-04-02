Charlottesville: Traffic Flagging Along Hillsdale Dr. on April 2

Release from the City of Charlottesville:

Flagging of traffic on Hillsdale Drive is scheduled for Monday, April 2nd for striping operations. Additional pavement markings are being applied within the Hillsdale Drive and Greenbrier Drive intersection - to outline the travel lanes along Hillsdale Drive as aid left turns from Greenbrier Drive onto Hillsdale Drive.

On-street parking in front of the Laurels will be revised to add more spaces and the left turn lane into the Laurels will be revised to allow for a shared left turn with the Pepsi Office building.

Flagging of traffic on Hillsdale Drive is scheduled for Monday, April 2nd for storm water pipe remediation. Work will take place between the United States Post Office and the Pepsi Bottling Plant.

Traffic will be maintained in both directions. Please expect slight delays.

Speed limit is posted at 25 MPH – please drive carefully.