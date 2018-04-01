University of Virginia Program Promotes Peace through Dance

A program focused on promoting peace and bridging separation between people from different backgrounds brought dozens of people together at the University of Virginia.

The peace dances are part of a six-week program hosted by the Contemplative Sciences Center at the university.

The instructor, Latifa Till, incorporated sacred phrases from different traditions into the dances to inspire a feeling of unity. She believes the peace dances are a great way to unite the Charlottesville community in light of last summer's violence.

"It was so traumatizing to our entire community and so I think it’s important for us to not only feel tolerant but to really feel our connection as human beings through these different practices."

The final program in this series focusing on meditative practices and social justice and will be held at the Rotunda on April 15.