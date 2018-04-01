University of Virginia Class Promotes Peace through Dance

A class on promoting peace and bridging separation between people from different backgrounds brought dozens of people together at the University of Virginia.

These peace dances were part of a six week program hosted by the Contemplative Sciences Center at the university.

The instructor incorporated sacred phrases from different traditions into the dances to inspire a feeling of unity.

She believes the peace dances are a great way to unite the Charlottesville community in light of last summer's violence.

"It was so traumatizing to our entire community and so I think it’s important for us to not only feel tolerant but to really feel our connection as human beings through these different practices,” said Latifa Till, senior teacher.

The final class in this series focuses on meditative practices and social justice and will be held at the Rotunda on April 15.