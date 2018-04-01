Avery Shoemaker Stepping Up for UVa Women's Lax

Avery Shoemaker has scored at least three goals in five consecutive games

The Virginia women's lacrosse team has played eleven games so far this season.

Eight of those eleven games have come against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Seventh-ranked UVa has a record of 8-3 this year, following Saturday's 15-12 loss against third-ranked Boston College.

The Cavaliers are among the best in the nation at scoring goals, as they average more that 15 per game, and junior attacker Avery Shoemaker is a big reason why.

Avery Shoemaker scored 34 goals for the Virginia women's lacrosse team last season.

She already has 32 this year, which leads the team.

Head coach Julie Myers says, "Avery was one of our best attackers last year, so we're not surprised by anything Avery does, we just celebrate everything she brings."

Shoemaker has been getting better as the season progressed, as the junior has scored at least three goals in each of the last five games.

"Avery is just a really dynamic, fast, tricky, lefty attacker," says Myers. "She's hard to shutdown on, because she has so many different attack moves, and she loves to score. Whether she's looking at the goal or not, she has a great sense of where that goalie would be, based on her angle, and she can find the back of the net pretty well."

Sophomore midfielder Sammy Mueller says, "Avery is incredible. Her speed, and she's so tricky. She's able to beat any defender, and get a low-angle shot off, and it always seems to go in."

Shoemaker's success at the attack has been beneficial to the midfield, as Sammy Mueller and Kasey Behr have also scored more than 30-goals.

"She's great at creating, and she draws a lot of attention from opposing defenses, which allows other people to pop open off ball," says Mueller.

Shoemaker says, "Just working hard getting the ball, and also moving it faster. When we tend to have the ball, and just kinda drive, and then not work together, but working together has really opened up spaces for all of us. Not just me, but everyone."

Shoemaker has started more games in her career than the rest of the attack combined, and she will be counted on throughout the remainder of Virginia's daunting schedule.

Myers says, "She knows what we need is some goals, and we need her to look to feed some balls as well. That lefty corner is a really good spot to attack from, and she does a great job of it."

7th ranked UVa will play at #2 Maryland on Wednesday.