Devils Backbone Offering Brewing Classes at PVCC

A central Virginia craft beer brewer is boasting a successful year of giving back to the community since launching a philanthropic campaign.

Devils Backbone's 2017 impact report shows the variety of ways the company has given back.

Its newly formed Heartland Initiative says it has contributed more than $230,000 to support Virginia programs over the past year.

One of those is a new class at Piedmont Virginia community college for aspiring brewers.

“We wanted to put our heads together and really develop a kind of focused strategic program to give back and really to advance our mission which is to give back to our community,” said Elizabeth Tual, corporate social responsibility manager.

PVCC’s dean of workforce services says this new program is not only good for students, but for all the breweries in Central Virginia.

PVCC expects to continue this program and will offer a new class beginning Summer 2018.