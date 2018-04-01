Charlottesville City Council to Read First Version of its 2019 FY Budget

Charlottesville City Council is set to unveil the first version of its fiscal year 2019 budget at its scheduled meeting April 2.

City Manager Maurice Jones is expected to read the nearly $180 million spending plan after the Council's consent agenda.

Council boasts that the proposed tax rate will stay the same at $.95 per $100 of assessed value.

Jones' budget letter outlines five goals which the city intends to meet, using the budget fund. The goals are: an inclusive community of self-sufficient residents, a healthy and safe city, a beautiful and sustainable, natural and build environment, a strong, creative and diversified community, and a well-managed and responsive organization.

The letter also explains that Council has identified five priority areas. Those are: affordable housing, race and equity, workforce development, economic development, and safety and security.

Vice-mayor Heather Hill tells NBC29 that affordable housing is a major priority for Council. She says after a great deal of public input, the budget is almost complete.

$3.4 million is currently proposed to go to the Charlottesville Affordable Housing Fund.

Council is scheduled to hold another budget work session, including time for public comment, Thursday, April 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at City Space in downtown Charlottesville.