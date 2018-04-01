Quantcast

Charlottesville City Council to Vote on Special-Use Permit for West2nd

Edited by Jennifer Walker
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

In its scheduled public meeting April 2, Charlottesville City Council will hear from the developer who wants to add more condos to a planned mixed-use building downtown.

Developer Keith Woodard is expected to seek council's approval of a special-use permit which will allow a tenth floor to the "West 2nd" project.

Council denied a previous permit because of the number of affordable housing units Woodard agreed to build in a different part of the city.

Woodard’s new application offers council two affordable housing options.

“There’s a couple different iterations were looking at, one involves additional funding that will be supplemented by a certain set of units and another one is a certain set of units supplemented by even further units so 8 versus 16 units and so there’s just been a number of discussions that have been taking place,” said Heather Hill, Charlottesville Vice Mayor.

Construction for the project has been delayed, but Woodard still hopes the building will be complete by mid-2020. 

Woodard maintains that without the additional condos the project is no longer financially viable.

Other items on council's agenda include: the future home of the City Market, lease renewal for the Albemarle-Charlottesville Historical Society, and the Brandon Avenue development at the University of Virginia

Council will also present the first version of the 2019 FY Budget to the public. 

The meeting is expected to begin at 6:30 p.m. April 2 at Charlottesville City Hall. 

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

