Tony Bennett Named Naismith College Coach of the Year

Virginia basketball head coach Tony Bennett has been named the 'Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year.'

Bennett guided the Cavaliers to their eighth ACC regular-season championship, third ACC Tournament title, and a school-record 31-wins this season.

They were also ranked Number One in the nation for the first time since 1982.

The Wahoos became only the fourth team in the Top-25 era (1990-present) to earn a No. 1 ranking after being unranked in the preseason (Kansas, 1990; Syracuse, 2010; and Baylor, 2017).

Bennett was previously named the "Associated Press Coach of the Year' for the 2017-2018 season.

This is the second Naismith award for Bennett, who was also honored as the head coach at Washington State in 2007.

UVa has won at least 20-games in a school-record seven consecutive seasons.

They've been to the NCAA Tournament in each of the last five years, which is the longest streak in school history.

Former Buford Middle School student and current Villanova junior point guard Jalen Brunson was named the 'Naismith Player of the Year.'