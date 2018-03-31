Experts Offering Insights on Taking Care of Charlottesville's Waterways

Several organizations in Charlottesville and Albemarle County are teaming up to teach the community about conserving our natural resources.

The theme for 2018's World Water Day was “exploring nature-based solutions to the water challenges we face in the 21st century.” Organizers of Saturday's event thought the best way to do this was to give people a first-hand look at how nature combats pollution and what they can do to keep our rivers safe.

“Stone flies and may flies are intolerant of pollution, so if the water is polluted, they won’t survive. So you're looking for a diversity of bugs, and you're looking for the bugs that don't tolerate pollution so you know the health of the river," said Rivanna Conservation Alliance Board Member David Smith.

Smith tests the health of the Martin's Branch stream by looking at the condition of different kinds of bugs. He and his wife Marilyn led a short hike around the Ivy Creek Natural Area Saturday, March 31, in celebration of World Water Day.

"The focus is to take a look at how nature handles it and what people can do to help prevent pollution and to conserve water," said Marilyn Smith, who is a master naturalist as well as a board member of the Ivy Creek Foundation.

They explained how nature itself combats pollution: "Erosion always happens, but the roots from the trees help slow it down. So we want to keep the sediment out of the water, because life doesn’t like to breathe muddy water," she said.

As well as how important it is to limit water use since Albemarle County is currently under a drought watch: "As evidence last fall, when the water levels got really low, it’s really important to conserve your water usage, especially when we're in drought conditions," said the master naturalist.

While water in the stream is currently clean, its health relies on people keeping the area free of development.

"If you cleared the land it would muddy the waters, it would dim up the waters. And not only that, it would fill up the reservoir with mud," Marilyn Smith said.

“If we can do things like keep repairing buffers up, keep sediment from coming in, that's what we're going to be able to do to increase the health of the rivers," said her husband.

The Ivy Creek Foundation plans to hold a talk about the history of the Ivy Creek area next Sunday at its education building.