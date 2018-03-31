People Show Support for Transgender Community Thru C'Ville Art Event

Canvas project at THE BRIDGE in Charlottesville

Some people in Charlottesville are using art to show support for the transgender community.

Dozens gathered at THE BRIDGE Progressive Arts Initiative Saturday, March 31, to paint a canvas for Transgender Day of Visibility.

Signing a raw canvas instead of a petition gave people the opportunity to express what transgender equality means to them.

Organizers say the event brought attention to the accomplishments of trans people in Charlottesville.

“It actually brings more community involvement to actually support us, because we all deserve equality," said speaker Mia Mason.

"We're not asking for anything special. We just want the same rights and benefits and privileges that every other American has," speaker Donna Price said.

Organizers hope to donate the canvas to an LGBTQ organization in Charlottesville.