Quantcast

People Show Support for Transgender Community Thru C'Ville Art Event

Posted: Updated:
Canvas project at THE BRIDGE in Charlottesville Canvas project at THE BRIDGE in Charlottesville
Canvas project at THE BRIDGE in Charlottesville Canvas project at THE BRIDGE in Charlottesville
Canvas project at THE BRIDGE in Charlottesville Canvas project at THE BRIDGE in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Some people in Charlottesville are using art to show support for the transgender community.

Dozens gathered at THE BRIDGE Progressive Arts Initiative Saturday, March 31, to paint a canvas for Transgender Day of Visibility.

Signing a raw canvas instead of a petition gave people the opportunity to express what transgender equality means to them.

Organizers say the event brought attention to the accomplishments of trans people in Charlottesville.

“It actually brings more community involvement to actually support us, because we all deserve equality," said speaker Mia Mason.

"We're not asking for anything special. We just want the same rights and benefits and privileges that every other American has," speaker Donna Price said.

Organizers hope to donate the canvas to an LGBTQ organization in Charlottesville.

  • People Show Support for Transgender Community Thru C'Ville Art EventMore>>

  • Reported by Caroline Coleburn

    Reported by Caroline Coleburn

    Caroline Coleburn joined the NBC29 News Team in September of 2017, while finishing her B.A. in media studies and government at the University of Virginia. You can reach Caroline via email or on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Caroline Coleburn joined the NBC29 News Team in September of 2017, while finishing her B.A. in media studies and government at the University of Virginia. You can reach Caroline via email or on Twitter.

    Full Story