Virginia Softball Splits Doubleheader with North Carolina

Erika Osherow went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Game One

Ashlee Davis hit a bases clearing double to give UVa a 5-4 lead in the 4th inning of Game One

The Virginia softball team split a doubleheader with North Carolina on Saturday, as the Cavaliers lost the first game 11-7 in eight innings, but rallied to win the finale 10-5.

Olivia Gott went 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBI in the win.

The junior hit a two-run home run to give UVa a 4-2 lead in the first inning.

Leah Smith and Danni Ingraham added two-run home runs in the 5th and 6th inning, respectively, after UNC had cut the Cavaliers' lead to 6-5.

Ingraham also hit a solo home run in the early game, as did Hayley Busby and Erika Osherow.

Osherow allowed ten runs on 14 hits in 7.1 innings to take the loss on the mound in Game One, while freshman Janelle Zellars pitched three innings of scoreless relief to earn the win in Game Two.

Virginia (11-24, 2-10 ACC) will be back in action at home against Radford on Tuesday at six o'clock.