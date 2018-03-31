UVa Baseball Allows Three Runs in 8th Inning; Falls 7-5 in Game Two at Pitt

The Virginia baseball team led by as many as four runs against Pitt on Saturday, but the Panthers rallied late to win 7-5 in Game Two of their series.

Pittsburgh scored three runs in the bottom of the 8th inning to take the lead, and the Cavaliers were unable to respond top of the 9th.

Daniel Lynch had a career-high 12 strikeouts for UVa, and the junior exited the game with a 5-3 lead after 7.1 innings pitched.

Andy Weber went 3-for-5 with three RBI to extend his hitting streak to thirteen games.

Cayman Richardson had two hits and scored twice, and also made a diving catch in centerfield to take away an extra basehit in the 2nd inning.

UVa and Pitt will play the series finale on Sunday at one o'clock.