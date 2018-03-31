Inspire Fitness Members Again Create 'Blessing Baskets' for Community Members

Members of Inspire Fitness will again deliver "blessing baskets" for people in the Charlottesville community this Easter holiday.

Members gathered in Tonsler Park Saturday, March 31, put the baskets together. The baskets will go to people who may have lost a loved one, the elderly, or people struggling with a mental illness.

Inspire Fitness members say they wanted to put something together that's uplifting, encouraging, and has a few treats for people to enjoy.

“Easter is a religious holiday and I think anyone of faith would affirm that giving to others and thinking about others is a foundation of faith,” said Inspire Fitness owner Myra Anderson. “So we're out here doing that, and I have my students out here because I think part of exemplifying a healthy lifestyle is also thinking about others.”

This is the second year that Inspire Fitness members have gathered blessing baskets for the community.

They plan to give out about twenty baskets this year.