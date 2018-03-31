Volunteers Clean Up Area Around UVA Beta Bridge

Students and volunteers took time from their weekend to help clean up an area around the University of Virginia Beta Bridge.

The bridge is often littered by the remnants of nearby parties. Old cans and glass bottles are just a few of the many things picked-up by volunteers working to clean up Saturday, March 31.

“We're here because we want to make a difference to our community,” said Clean Water Working Group Co-Chair Clay Kulesza. “We're trying to help make the area more beautiful while also helping the local environment.”

For the past three years, volunteers have gathered at Beta Bridge to clear the area of garbage to promote a healthy ecosystem, and improve the appearance.

In addition to beautifying the area, the volunteers were also working to protect a small stream that runs along the train tracks by the bridge.

“That plastic bottle can either stay and pollute that local stream - it can affect the local ecology of that stream, it can affect the creatures living in and around that stream - or that bottle can continue to progress down into the greater regional area of Virginia, into the Chesapeake Bay or what not,” Clean Water Working Group Co-Chair Jacob Weitzman said.

According to the volunteers, much of the trash collected at Beta Bridge is caused by their fellow students:

“We really feel like it's the responsibility of students to kind of put together these initiatives to help beautify our natural environment, and take care of the issues that we create and kind of live up to that responsibility,” said UVA student Brian Cameron. “If it's our mess, it's our responsibility to clean it up.”

Can by can, volunteers learn what is and what is not recyclable: “I think a really important lesson a lot of folks will bring out of this is really the importance of stewarding our environment on the everyday level,” Cameron said. “You know, making those conscience decisions not to just throw a can, bottle or sofa across the fence along Beta Bridge.”

Along with cleaning up the area Saturday, organizers say this event was an excellent team and community-building exercise that brought multiple groups together for a common purpose.