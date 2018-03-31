Quantcast

ACAC Holds Job Fair in Albemarle County

Posted: Updated:
Job fair at ACAC in Albemarle County Job fair at ACAC in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

ACAC Adventure Central is looking to fill seasonal positions at its water park in Albemarle County.

The company held a job fair Saturday, March 31. It has openings for lifeguards and camp counselors, as well positions in member services, aquatics, and in the café.

Positions are open to people ages 15 and up.

“This is tailored towards anybody in the community. We offer jobs to people as young as 15, so 15 year olds are welcome to come on out. But then really, ranging up into people in their 60s and 70s. ;We offer jobs for everybody,” said ACAC Team Development Director Courtney Valladares.

Click here to apply for positions at ACAC.

  • ACAC Holds Job Fair in Albemarle CountyMore>>

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story