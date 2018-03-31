ACAC Holds Job Fair in Albemarle County

ACAC Adventure Central is looking to fill seasonal positions at its water park in Albemarle County.

The company held a job fair Saturday, March 31. It has openings for lifeguards and camp counselors, as well positions in member services, aquatics, and in the café.

Positions are open to people ages 15 and up.

“This is tailored towards anybody in the community. We offer jobs to people as young as 15, so 15 year olds are welcome to come on out. But then really, ranging up into people in their 60s and 70s. ;We offer jobs for everybody,” said ACAC Team Development Director Courtney Valladares.

Click here to apply for positions at ACAC.