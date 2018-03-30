Charlottesville to Install Security Cameras on Downtown Mall

So far, only two cameras have been installed

The city of Charlottesville is getting serious about security.

It's looking to install cameras on the Downtown Mall after video footage in 2014 was used as crucial evidence in a murder case near the area.

After video cameras owned by businesses on the mall caught University of Virginia student Hannah Graham being stalked by her killer, the city began talking about installing cameras of its own to increase security.

And now, several years later, the ball is finally rolling.

Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is a common place for visitors, students, and locals to visit. However, it's also been a destination for violence as seen in the examples of Graham’s disappearance and the Unite the Right rally last August.

“It goes back to several years ago when there were safety concerns on the Downtown Mall, and that really started the public conversation,” says Brian Wheeler, Charlottesville’s director of communications.

Back in 2014, video footage captured by Downtown Mall business owners was a key piece of evidence in the murder investigation of UVA student Hannah Graham. After that, people started asking for increased security measures.

“There have been situations in the past where law enforcement has wanted to do investigations, so this is a way that they can go back and look at film and see if they need evidence to support a case that they're working on,” says Wheeler.

The city is now beginning to install security cameras in a four-block range on the mall, including outdoor areas like City Hall and the Market Street Parking Garage.

"I know this can be a controversial issue, but I think it's a good idea to have cameras,” says Mohammed Sawaie, who lives in Charlottesville.

Sawaie has lived in Charlottesville for over 30 years, and he, like many others, says these cameras could be very helpful.

“I think invasiveness for the price of finding somebody who did something is worth it in my opinion," says Sawaie.

The seven cameras and their installation will cost more than $50,000. The cameras will not be actively monitored, and they’ll be used strictly for investigative purposes.

“This is a goal of increasing public safety, making people feel comfortable downtown, and helping the business community and the public,” says Wheeler.

So far, two cameras are visible on the mall. Wheeler says they're only in phase one, and after those seven are installed the city hopes to expand security further down the mall.