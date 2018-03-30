UVa Softball Falls 8-0 in Series Opener Against North Carolina

The Cavaliers fell 8-0 in six innings in the series opener

University of Virginia Athletics Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (10-23, 1-9 ACC) was limited to just three hits, as North Carolina (18-16, 7-3 ACC) rode a dominant effort in the circle to an 8-0 victory in the series opener at The Park.

Brittany Pickett (16-5) authored the three-hit shutout, tossing her 17th complete game of the season for the Tar Heels. The left-hander fanned eight while walking just her first batter of the night to pick up the win.

North Carolina capitalized on a pair of Virginia errors and four walks to take an early 2-0 lead. The lone hit of the first inning was a bunt single to open the game. Three walks and an error followed to chase Virginia starter Lacy Smith (Lancaster, Pa.) from the circle.

The Tar Heels tacked on two more in the third off of Erika Osherow (Darien, Conn.) as a line drive ticked off the outstretched glove of Danni Ingraham (Laguna Niguel, Calif.) for a two-out, two-run double. Another Tar Heel crossed the plate in the fourth, as a two-out single made it a 5-0 game.

North Carolina put the run-rule in play with a three-run top of the sixth. A two-run single and RBI-double provided the damage to move the Tar Heels ahead by an 8-0 margin.

Virginia got back-to-back, one-out singles in the bottom half from Ingraham and Olivia Gott (Weston, Fla.), but a pair of strikeouts sealed the North Carolina victory.

Smith (5-7) took the loss for Virginia. Osherow worked three innings, allowing a pair of earned runs on four hits. Osherow struck out three and walked just one in the outing.

Tabby Dabney (Mechanicsville, Va.) tossed two innings, giving up a pair of earned runs. Lexi Mettler (Turlock, Calif.) worked the final inning allowing a pair of runs, one of which was earned.

UP NEXT

Virginia and North Carolina complete the series with a Saturday (March 31) doubleheader. First pitch in game one is set for 1 p.m.

Saturday is also Together We Fight Cancer Day at The Park. A pregame ceremony will honor cancer survivors, caregivers and all those who have been impacted by cancer. The first 100 fans in attendance will receive a free, Together We Fight t-shirt.