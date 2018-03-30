Main Street Arena Holds Final Farewell Party

People waved goodbye to the Main Street Arena for its farewell party on Friday, March 30.

The ice skating rink is one of several businesses on the Downtown Mall that’s closing due to new ownership. The arena has held several events to say goodbye to its home in Charlottesville, but Friday night's party - which offered free open skating for the public with food and games - was its main event.

Although it’s bittersweet to say goodbye, many people are trying to remember the good times.

“Thanks for all the memories,” says Adam Hall, the event organizer. “Thanks to everybody who came out today, thanks for everybody who enjoyed it over the years and made this a special place for everybody."

This weekend is the last weekend that the arena will be open. It’ll have public skating hours on Saturday, March 31, and on Easter Sunday. The arena will officially close its doors for good on Monday, April 2.