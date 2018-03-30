Lacrosse Doubleheader at Klockner Stadium on Saturday

The Cavaliers have a record of 7-3 this season

The Virginia men's lacrosse team has won 67-games in a row against teams from the Commonwealth, but there have been some close calls.

Two of UVa's four games against Richmond have been decided by just one goal, including last season.

The 'Hoos beat the Spiders 8-7 in Richmond last year.

The in-state rivals will be facing off at Klockner Stadium on Saturday.

12th ranked Virginia enters the game with a record of 7-3, while Richmond is 5-4.

The Cavaliers will be the fourth ACC opponent for the Spiders this season.

Richmond lost to #8 Notre Dame and #3 Duke, while they beat #14 North Carolina.

"They are athletic," says head coach Lars Tiffany. "I keep telling the team, 'Hey fellas, you can assume one thing, ACC team versus non-ACC team, the checkmark for the athleticism category would go with us, but I'm not sure that's true.' I know we're going to have our hands full, because a team that's athletic, and well-coached, is a dangerous team."

Senior attackman Michael Kraus: "They're a pretty high-pressured defense. They like to get one hands. They'll be pushing the pace pretty well. They're a pretty athletic team, and skilled team, so they're going to be right up, running neck-and-neck with us."

Senior defenseman Scott Hooper adds, "It's awesome to have a great in-state rivalry game. We've had a couple of close games with them especially after last year. We expect another good game this year, and it's definitely fun to play in."

Virginia and Richmond will face off Saturday at three o'clock at Klockner Stadium.

That's Game Two of a doubleheader.

The UVa women will be taking on Boston College at noon.

It's a Top Ten match-up, as the Cavaliers are ranked 7th in the nation, while the Eagles are ranked 3rd.

Seven of Virginia's ten games this season have come against teams ranked in the Top 25, and they are 5-2 in those match-up's.

Saturday's game will be a battle of high-powered offenses.

UVa (8-2, 3-1 ACC) leads the nation with more than 36-shots per game this season.

Undefeated Boston College (12-0, 3-0 ACC) is number-one in scoring offense, as the Screaming Eagles average 17 goals per game.

The Cavaliers are 9-0 all-time against B-C in Charlottesville.

The opening draw is scheduled for noon at Klockner Stadium.