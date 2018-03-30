Neighbors File Complaints About Loud Music at Champion Brewing Company

People who heard the concert made comments on Facebook

Heavy metal music inherently means noise, but a concert on Thursday, March 29, in Charlottesville may have pushed it to the limits.

A city leader says that several complaints were made about the event at Champion Brewing Company, and it did exceed the noise limit.

The city says Champion has never had any issues like this in the past, and it’s working with the owners to fix whatever went wrong Thursday night.

Champion is not commenting on the matter.