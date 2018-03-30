Greene County Business Owners Raise Concerns Over VDOT Plans

Business owners are worried their stores will be torn down

The Virginia Department of Transportation is proposing to add lanes at the intersection of Route 33 and Route 29 in Greene County.

While transportation planners say the additions are needed as more cars and trucks hit the road, business owners located at the intersection are concerned that their buildings are on the line and could be torn down in the process.

VDOT says it has gotten dozens of calls and complaints from residents in Greene County about the intersection. The department says it sees crashes and backed-up traffic there regularly and is trying to change that.

"It seems like it would just be a tremendous shame to take down these buildings,” says Ellen Briones, the owner of Upcycle Boutique.

Briones opened Upcycle Boutique on the corner of Route 33 and Route 29 just two weeks ago. In that time, she has seen a few traffic problems.

"There have been a lot of accidents on this intersection, which makes sense because as you're coming down 29, if you turn on to 33, you're basically going from a freeway to a road," says Briones.

VDOT hopes to change that by adding two left-turn lanes at the intersection. The problem that arises is that the lanes put the businesses on the corner of eastbound 33 at risk of being torn down.

"Some of the frontage actually is VDOT’s, so they can't widen the road this way unless they take our frontage,” says Briones.

But still, many say that something has to be done to lessen the traffic congestion.

"We hear from residents and the elected officials out here that this intersection has become congested,” says Lou Hatter, of VDOT.

The proposed plan is to add a second left-turn lane on westbound 33 onto 29 southbound. VDOT also wants to add a second right-turn lane onto 29 from eastbound 33, which is right where multiple buildings sit.

"Businesses particularly on the east side of 33, that will be affected by this, because we're going to need to widen the road to add the additional turn lane," says Hatter.

The department says it has been transparent with those located at the intersection from the start.

"We've been in contact with all those businesses to let them know about what is proposed,” says Hatter.

Business owners on that corner say if there are any other options, VDOT should consider them.

"I think it would be a real shame and a real loss to Greene County, were they to have to raze this whole corner," says Briones.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing on Thursday, April 5, to discuss the proposed plans. The meeting will be held at Ruckersville Elementary School from 4:30-6:30 p.m.