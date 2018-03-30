Presentation Teaches Attendees About Charlottesville Racial History

A large crowd gathered at the Jefferson School on Friday, March 30, to learn about Charlottesville's racial and ethnic history.

Charlene Green, the manager of the Charlottesville Office of Human Rights, led the presentation. She spoke about the city's past of slavery and racism, Confederate statues, the city's demographics, and old laws that restricted persons of color.

“It’s just pieces of information that I’ve collected, stories that I’ve heard, that I share with the community to give a snapshot of what Charlottesville and the Albemarle area is like,” says Green.

The presentation was hosted by the University of Virginia's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.