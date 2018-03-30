Quantcast

Presentation Teaches Attendees About Charlottesville Racial History

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Emmy Freedman
Connect
Attendees learned about the area's ethnic and racial past Attendees learned about the area's ethnic and racial past
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A large crowd gathered at the Jefferson School on Friday, March 30, to learn about Charlottesville's racial and ethnic history.

Charlene Green, the manager of the Charlottesville Office of Human Rights, led the presentation. She spoke about the city's past of slavery and racism, Confederate statues, the city's demographics, and old laws that restricted persons of color.

“It’s just pieces of information that I’ve collected, stories that I’ve heard, that I share with the community to give a snapshot of what Charlottesville and the Albemarle area is like,” says Green.

The presentation was hosted by the University of Virginia's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.

  • Presentation Teaches Attendees About Charlottesville Racial HistoryMore>>

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story