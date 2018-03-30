Charlottesville Schools Planning on Providing More Students with Laptops

Charlottesville City Schools (CCS) is poised to purchase thousands of new laptops so that more students will have their own device.

CCS has been providing Chromebook laptops to students since 2011. Now it aims to hand them out to all of its students from grades 3 through 12.

“Not every student has a computer at home. Not every student goes home to a place where they can choose between three or four devices, and so we know that by providing every student with a device we're insuring that we haven’t accidentally left students out of the learning activity or opportunities,” said CCS Director of Technology Jeff Faust.

Many teachers at Charlottesville High School say having laptops for class is crucial.

“They’re hugely important, and they’ve really sort of transformed our classrooms,” CHS history teacher Zachary Bullock said.

Teachers say having laptops in every classroom gives them the flexibility they need to teach in today's technology-driven world.

“We use our Chromebooks for everything from online quizzing platforms to writing research papers and doing research, and everything in between,” said Bullock.

“It gives teachers the ability to pull resources from lots of different resources, not just from a book or a prewritten curriculum, but instead from YouTube, from lots of online sources. And even our textbook providers now have digital resources as part of their textbook offering,” said Faust.

The school division is set to spend between roughly $1.4 million of state and city funding on this project over the next three years.

“Our projection is this is going to stay within the budget that we have and what were projected, so it’s not an ask for additional funds,” Faust said.

Charlottesville City Schools says it hopes to begin receiving proposals from technology companies within the next few weeks. It then plans to vote on a contract in June, with the goal of having the new laptops in time for next school year.