Easter Events Occurring in Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley

SATURDAY

City of Charlottesville:

DOGWOOD EGGSTRAVAGANZA

Events include Easter egg hunt, Easter Bonnet parade and contest. Activities this afternoon include bounce houses, balloon art, petting zoo and ponies, a photo booth, firetruck and children's finger printing. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Fairview Swim and Tennis Club. 2-4 p.m. Email: info@charlottesvilledogwoodfestival.org.

EASTER EGG HUNT

Hunter Wyant State Farm Insurance.

Come out for an egg hunt, pictures with the Easter Bunny, candy, sack races, photo booth, bubble making, hula hoop and frisbee toss. Booker T. Washington Park. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Recommended for ages 0 to 12. Contact: Sydney Bush. Email: sb@hunterwyant.com. For more info call: 434-293-3906.

EGGSTRAVAGANZA AT STONEFIELD

The Shops at Stonefield / CharlottesvilleFamily.

Hunt for 25,000 eggs, pin the tail on the bunny and enjoy music by Kim and Jimbo Cary and face painting. Adults can also join in the fun and hunt for golden eggs with gift cards in the shops. CharlottesvilleFamily is a proud sponsor! The Shops at Stonefield. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. All ages welcome.

Albemarle County:

7TH ANNUAL "EGGSTRAVAGANZA" AND EASTER EGG HUNT

Carter Mountain Orchard.

Head to the mountain for Easter. Various age groups and times for each hunt; see website for schedule. Other activities include: visits with the Easter Bunny, lots of crafts, activities, hayrides, lunch, special egg hunts for adults and lunch. An Easter Agility Challenge is a Ninja Warrior-type obstacle course for older kids ages 9-12 who want more of a challenge. Carter Mountain Orchard. Directions: 1435 Carters Mountain Trail. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Price Varies. Email: info@cartermountainorchard.com. Reservations are required. For more info call: 434-977-1833.

Crozet:

2ND ANNUAL HOP INTO SPRING

Chiles Peaches Orchard.

Come for Easter fun with a pancake breakfast, various Easter Egg "Rolls," make-and-take craft stations, story time prior to each Egg Roll, wagon ride and a bag of candy to take home. No-charge activities include photo ops with the Easter bunny, live animals and live music. Those who wish to participate in the Egg Roll should come 30 minutes prior to register. Chiles Peach Orchard, Crozet. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Egg Rolls at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. $7 per child, Hop Into Spring Events. All ages welcome.

Orange County:

EASTER EGG DROP

Orange Baptist Church.

Tens of thousands of eggs will be dropping from the sky out of a helicopter. After the eggs drop and the helicopter is out of view, the children will be allowed to begin their hunt. The eggs they collect will be traded in for a bag full of candy. There will be two egg drops and the hunt that follows will be for a designated age group. See site for age groups and times. The event also features food trucks, hayrides, music, photo booth, games and a presentation of the Easter story. OBC Rt. 15 N Property, Orange. See site for details. Reservations are required.

EASTER EGG HUNT

Horton Vineyards.

An afternoon of family fun. Arts and Crafts stations will be available starting at Noon and then the Easter Egg Hunt begins at 1pm. Fun items and candy for the kids will be found in the eggs that have been hidden all around the winery and vineyard. GoodWaffles&Co. will be on site with bubble waffles. Horton Vineyards. Directions: 6399 Spotswood Trail, Gorduonsville. 12-1:30 p.m. All ages welcome. For more info call: 540-832-7440.

Madison County:

EASTER EGG HUNT & MORE AT DUCARD

DuCard Vineyards.

What would Easter be without an Easter Egg hunt? Or maybe a visit by the Easter Bunny? Live music and treats both inside and out. Easter Egg Hunt starts at 1 p.m. Bring the family for a day of fun. DuCard Vineyards. Directions: 40 Gibson Hollow Lane, Etlan. 12-5 p.m. Free. All ages welcome. Email: scott@ducardvineyards.com. For more info call: 540-923-4206.

EASTER FUN AT PRINCE MICHEL

Prince Michel Winery.

All children receive a goodie bag, can enjoy making Easter arts and crafts and can join in an egg and sack race with candy and toy prizes. Prince Michel Winery. 12 p.m. races, 2 p.m. event end. For more info call: 800-800-9463.

Waynesboro:

EGG HUNT

Waynesboro Parks and Recreation.

Kids ages 7 and under can bring a basket for the eggs and candy they find. Ridgeview Park. 10-10:30 a.m. All ages welcome. Contact: Stephanie Seltzer. Email: seltzersa@ci.waynesboro.va.us. For more info call: 540-942-6735.

Staunton:

STAUNTON'S EGGSTRAVAGANZA

Staunton Recreation Parks.

Bounce houses, old-fashioned egg coloring, refreshments, arts and crafts activities, face painting and surprise entertainers. See website for age-specific egg hunt times. Montgomery Hall Park Soccer Complex. 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. For more info call: 540-332-3945.

SUNDAY

Albemarle County:

EASTER BRUNCH AT BOAR'S HEAD

Boar's Head Inn.

Chef Dale Ford and his team of culinary artists have put together a lavish brunch that will tantalize your taste buds and provide a memorable experience for you and your family that you will not forget. Boar's Head Inn Pavilion. 10:30am-4pm. $55 adults, ages 6-12 $25, free 5 and under. For details, please click this link. For more info call: 434-972-2230.

Madison County:

EASTER AT EARLY MOUNTAIN

Early Mountain Vineyards.

There will be lots of family fun, including a 2pm Children's Easter Egg Hunt and an Adoption Event with the Madison Co. Animal Shelter. No outside food or alcohol is permitted on Early Mountain Grounds. Leashed dogs are welcome in our Outdoor Areas, but not in our Tasting Room. Early Mountain Vineyards. 12-4pm. Free but RSVP appreciated. Email: cheers@earlymountain.com. For details, please click this link. For more info call: 540-948-9005.

EASTER EGG HUNT

Graves Mountain Lodge.

Celebrate Easter with a fried chicken or country ham buffet and easter egg hunt for the kids. Graves Mountain Lodge, Syria. Directions: 29N to Rt 231 in Madison, go 5 miles to Banco and turn left on rt. 670 and drive 4 miles to the Lodge. 3pm egg hunt for guests. All ages welcome. Email: info@gravesmountain.com. Reservations are required. For details, please click this link. For more info call: 540-923-4231.

Nelson County:

EASTER CELEBRATION

Wintergreen Resort.

Bring the family to Wintergreen Resort during Easter for the annual egg-stravaganza. It's an entire weekend of festivities, with a traditional Easter egg hunt and Easter bonnet parade, craft workshops and egg decorating. Wintergreen Resort. Opening Hours. Price varies by activity. For details, please click this link. For more info call: 434-325-2200.

EASTER WINEMAKER'S BRUNCH

Veritas Vineyard & Winery.

Celebrate spring and Easter at the winery. This family-friendly event includes a wine-paired lunch followed by an Easter Egg hunt for the kids on the lawn. Veritas Vineyard & Winery. 12:30 p.m. All ages welcome. For more info call: 540-456-8000.

March 31 & April 1, Saturday & Sunday

Staunton: