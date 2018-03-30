Thomas Cullen Sworn in as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia

Thomas T. Cullen being sworn in as United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia (Photo courtesy U.S. Dept. of Justice)

03/30/2018 Release form the U.S. Department of Justice:

ROANOKE, VIRGINIA – In a private ceremony Friday morning, Thomas T. Cullen was sworn in as United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia.

The Honorable Michael F. Urbanski, Chief Judge for the Western District of Virginia, administered the oath of office at the U.S. District Courthouse in Roanoke in front of small group of family and friends.

President Donald J. Trump nominated Mr. Cullen to be the United States Attorney on February 16, 2018. The United States Senate confirmed his nomination on March 22, 2018.

“I am honored to serve as U.S. attorney and look forward to leading the dedicated public servants who work in that office,” U.S. Attorney Cullen stated. “We will work tirelessly with our federal, state, and local law-enforcement partners to implement our core investigative priorities, including combatting gun-related violence and the opioid epidemic.”

U. S. Attorney Cullen, 40, of Roanoke, is the former Deputy Criminal Chief for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Roanoke and a former Assistant United States Attorney in the Western District of North Carolina. During his time as a federal prosecutor, Mr. Cullen directed numerous multi-agency investigations and prosecutions, supervised Assistant United States Attorneys, and coordinated with officials at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.

In 2013, Mr. Cullen joined Woods Rogers PLC as a partner in the firm’s white-collar criminal defense practice, where he represented a variety of individuals and companies in criminal matters, internal investigations, and complex civil litigation.

A graduate of Furman University, Mr. Cullen earned his law degree from William & Mary School of Law, where he was inducted into the Order of the Coif. Following law school, he served as a law clerk for The Honorable Robert L. Gregory, Chief Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, and for The Honorable Robert E. Payne, District Judge for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.