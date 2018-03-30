Waynesboro Man Charged with Aggravated Sexual Battery of a Child

A Waynesboro man is accused of repeatedly engaging in sexual acts with a child.

Sixty-seven-year-old David Hubert Robinson is charged with four counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13. The incidents allegedly occurred in October of last year, as well as January and February of 2018.

The Waynesboro Police Department said it was notified on March 13th by Child Protective Services, who first received reports of the allegations.

Robinson is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail.