Survey to Rename 2 Charlottesville Parks Closes, Results Being Tallied

The survey to collect possible names for two Charlottesville parks has come to a close.

The city launched a survey on March 6 to find new names for Emancipation Park and Justice Park. It ended on Wednesday, March 28.

The parks were previously called Lee Park and Jackson Park, respectively, until Charlottesville City Council picked different names during a meeting in June 2017.

The city decided to reopen the naming process to the community after residents raised concerns.

Officials plan to update Charlottesville City Council on the survey’s results during councilors’ public meeting on April 16.