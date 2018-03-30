Staunton Police Investigating Reports of Vandalism

03/30/2018 Release from the Staunton Police Department:

On March 11, 2018 two subjects were involved in the vandalism of property in the area of Highland Avenue, First Street, and North Waverley Street.

The subjects were caught on video at approximately 10:50 p.m. that evening vandalizing a vehicle. Both were last seen wearing hooded jackets.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.