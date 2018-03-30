Reminder: UVA, John Paul Jones Arena Events Enforce Clear Bag Policy

Concert season's getting underway, and there are some new security measures in place for University of Virginia events.

This includes concerts at John Paul Jones Arena.

There is clear bag policy for all ticketed events, meaning purses and backpacks are not allowed inside.

Only clear, plastic bags - no larger than a gallon size and small clutches - are allowed.

"We want to do whatever is necessary to make sure people are safe, and this is becoming standard whether it be clear bags, metal detectors. We get it can be a hassle but we feel the pay off in ensuring a safe environment is worth it, and it really is becoming more of the industry norm," said Ben Rexrode with UVA Police.

Police encourage everyone to arrive early so there's plenty of time to make it through the security check points.