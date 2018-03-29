Kids Get Hands-On Learning Experience with iSTEM Night

The event aims to give kids an early look at STEM fields

Families got a change to dive into the science and technology world and give their kids a new look at learning on Thursday, March 29.

iSTEM Night got underway Thursday evening at Johnson Elementary School.

The event takes place seven times a year, and it's a chance for parents and children to do some hands-on learning with different activities relating to science, technology, engineering, and math, or STEM.

School officials say it’s a way to get kids excited about learning.

“They get introduced to STEM a little bit earlier, and it's good because their minds are going at this young age where if they can grasp these concepts early, it’s gonna benefit them later in life,” says Jason Lauer, the iSTEM Night coordinator.

Teachers believe these activities are something the kids can carry with them through high school.