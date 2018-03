People – including a Pulitzer Prize winner - gathered at The Haven in Charlottesville for a night of community and inspiration on Thursday, March 29.

Poet laureate Rita Dove teamed up with Matthew Burtner, a professor at the University of Virginia, for "Shaping Sounds."

It's a unique crossover between music and poetry, with the goal of sparking interactions amongst audience members and between the audience and performers.

Thursday night’s event was sponsored by the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation.