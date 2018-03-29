Albemarle Supervisors Discuss Capital Improvement Plan for 2019 Budget

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is hard at work on its 2019 fiscal year budget.

On Thursday, March 29, the board met for one of its final work sessions to discuss the county's capital improvement plan before it has to finalize a budget on April 17.

The board is looking at which projects should and should not be included in the five-year plan, including a public safety training facility and two high school improvement centers.

The board will hold a final public hearing on its 2019 budget on Tuesday, April 10.