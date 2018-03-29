Pit Bull Sitting on Death Row Awaits Judge's Verdict

Right now, a dog named Niko is sitting on death row as an Albemarle County judge decides what's next.

The pit bull's case has attracted a lot of attention online as people fight to keep him alive after an alleged cat attack.

One of the problems that has arisen out of Niko’s case is that it's not clear who actually owns the dog. The plaintiff's side argues that Niko has two owners. The first owner, Toni Stacey, lost her case to try and save the dog. Another woman, Audrey Wells, claims she is Niko’s second owner and argues she never had her date in court and is trying to stop the euthanization.

Niko has been sitting in the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for three years now. During that time, protestors have actively followed the case. Many showed up at court on Thursday, March 29, for Niko’s court date.

The defense says the dog has had a history of aggression since 2013.

Niko attacked a neighbor's Jack Russell terrier that year, killed a cat in 2014, and escaped his kennel in 2016, which resulted in another dog attack incident.

The CASPCA says the dog has been well taken care of since he arrived in the shelter.

"My primary interest in the case right now, as with our board of directors, is just to ensure that Niko is given humane treatment and care while at the SPCA - just like the rest of the animals in our care," says Angie Gunter of the CASPCA.

The defense says because Wells never signed any paperwork or took any blame in Niko's actions, she cannot contest as an owner. The judge will be deciding whether or not the case will be dismissed shortly.

