Charlottesville Nonprofit Celebrates Those Who Help Its Mission

A Charlottesville nonprofit that helps underprivileged children and their families is celebrating everyone who helps the group carry out its mission.

City of Promise invited its helpers, as well as people it helps, to its annual Game Changers Luncheon at the Carver Recreation Center Thursday, March 29.

The group helps low-income families in Charlottesville's 10th & Page, Star Hill, and West Haven neighborhoods.

“The City of Promise is to make sure that everybody reaches their promise. Sometimes when you’re in a low-income community you don't always have the resources that you need to be successful, but we stand in that gap," said City of Promise Director Denise Johnson.

David Temple, one of the first African-American graduates at the University of Virginia, was the keynote speaker.