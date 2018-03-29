WAHS Holds Lockdown Drill to Prepare Students for Emergencies

As high school students in Parkland, Florida, continue to cope with the tragic loss of classmates in February, students in Albemarle County are now better prepared in the case of an active shooter threat.

While students wandered the halls between classes on Thursday, March 29, at Western Albemarle High School, administrators sounded the bell to initiate a school-wide lockdown drill.

"Having drills like this helps us all feel safer and more prepared," says Caitlin Pitts, the drama teacher at WAHS.

With the sound of the alarm, students filed into the nearby classrooms with teachers following behind to lock the doors and cover the windows.

Lockdown drills normally take place when students are already in a classroom, but Thursday's drill had a unique goal for those in the school.

"In this case, because they're not in a particular class, they would be going to the closest classroom with an adult and the adults will be supporting them in that room," says Darah Bonham, the principal of WAHS.

Bonham says students and teachers have raised concerns about safety since the Florida shooting in February. He hopes students will become more vigilant and take action to prevent tragedy before it's too late.

“The idea of ‘see something, say something, hear something,' be able to come to an adult and let them know, I think that’s as important as any safety/security measure you put in is the ability to have a community that looks out for each other,” says Bonham.

Bonham says the school will continue to evaluate its safety procedures and hold more drills to ensure that students feel safe. In the meantime, administrators are working to foster a community of more vigilant students.

"Students, teachers, staff, administration - we're a very supportive community and I think that makes everyone feel safer," says Pitts.

Albemarle school administrators say they are also working on installing retractable shades on all exterior windows at all of the schools as well as bulletproof glass as just another safety measure.