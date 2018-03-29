City Councilors Debate Which Nonprofits, Agencies to Fund

Less than 2 percent of the budget can be given to nonprofits

JAUNT is also looking for funding from council

The city of Charlottesville is currently trying to figure out which nonprofits and outside agencies it will dish out money to in fiscal year 2019.

Councilors are meeting on Thursday, March 29, in an attempt to figure out where funds should be given.

City Councilor Kathy Galvin says this is tricky because there are dozens of organizations requesting money, but less than 2 percent of the budget can be allocated to them.

Galvin feels strongly about providing funding for organizations that offer childcare services.

"Studies have shown that investing in childcare is the very best kind of investment you can make if you are serious about upward mobility among your low-wealth community,” says Galvin.

JAUNT is also hoping to secure money from the city to help balance its driver's pay scales with those of city bus drivers.

Thursday’s meeting is expected to wrap up around 7 p.m.