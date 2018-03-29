Albemarle County Restaurant Gives Out Free Sandwiches to Veterans

A restaurant located in Albemarle County is honoring Vietnam War veterans, thanking them for their service while also giving them a bite.

Mission BBQ offered free barbeque sandwiches Thursday, March 29, to those who served.

At noon, everyone in the restaurant stood for the national anthem.

Managers took the time to individually thank the veterans for the sacrifices they've made for our country.

"We feel that there is nothing more American than those that raise their right hand and vow to protect and serve our community and our country," said Mission BBQ Manager Jeremy Vaughan.

"I am very thankful for Mission BBQ, and for what it does and what it stands for. They are outstanding in every aspect," said veteran Claude Monger.

Mission BBQ plans to offer free sandwiches to Vietnam War veterans until the restaurant closes at 9 p.m.