Charlottesville-Area Nonprofit Teams Up with Brewery to Raise Funds

A Charlottesville-area nonprofit and a brewing company are teaming up to create a new beer for a good cause.

Three Notch'd Brewing Company and the Sexual Assault Resource Agency (SARA) prepped the beer Thursday morning at the brewery's Ix Art Park location in Charlottesville.

"At Three Notch'd Brewing Company, we were pretty much founded on telling the stories of Charlottesville and the rest of Virginia. And we do a lot of collaborations, and it's a great opportunity," said brewmaster Dave Warwick.

They plan to unveil the beer following SARA’s annual Walk A Mile event on April 14. One dollar of every beer sold will be donated back to the organization. Click here for more information on the event.