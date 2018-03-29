JADE Drug Enforcement Task Force Arrest Nets Over 1 Pound of Meth

VSP says Hernandez was found to be in possession of approximately 458 grams of methamphetamine valued at $15,275, and 28 grams of powdered cocaine valued at $1,250 ( Photo courtesy VSP )

03/29/2018 Release from Virginia State Police:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – On March 23, the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement (JADE) Task Force, working in conjunction with the Skyline Drug and Gang Task Force and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, arrested Ersy Alejandro Hernandez on an outstanding Albemarle County warrant for assault and battery.

At the time of his arrest, Hernandez was found to be in possession of approximately 458 grams of methamphetamine valued at $15,275 and 28 grams of powdered cocaine valued at $1,250.

Hernandez was charged with possession with intent to distribute greater than 100 grams of methamphetamine.

This in an ongoing investigation and additional charges are pending.

The Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force is comprised of the Albemarle County Police Department, Charlottesville Police Department, University of Virginia Police Department and the Virginia State Police.

The Skyline Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Staunton Police Department, Waynesboro Police Department and the Virginia State Police.

Editor's Note: A mugshot was not provided.