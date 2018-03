Charlottesville Court Hears Motions in Daniel Borden Assault Case

A judge is hearing pretrial motions in the case against one of the men accused of attacking DeAndre Harris last summer.

Nineteen-year-old Daniel Patrick Borden is facing one count of felonious assault in connection to the beating of Harris inside the Market Street Parking Garage on August 12, 2017. Jacob Scott Goodwin, Tyler Watkins Davis, and Alex Michael Ramos are all also accused of taking part in that assault.

Attorneys began arguing their motions in Charlottesville Circuit Court around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 29.

Defense attorney Mike Hallahan is requesting a change of venue, because he believes a Charlottesville jury would be biased and influenced by news coverage of the case.

Hallahan has also called Charlottesville City Councilor Wes Bellamy to testify.

A two-day jury trial for Borden is currently scheduled to get underway on June 5.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com.