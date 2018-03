The Virginia baseball team only managed six hits, while striking out ten times, as the Cavaliers fell 11-3 at VCU on Wednesday night.

The Rams (17-8) have won 13-games in a row, which is the second-longest active streak in the nation.

Griff McGarry got the start on the mound for UVa, and the freshman gave up six runs on three hits in 1.2 innings pitched.

The Rams jumped out to a 7-0 lead before Virginia got on the board with a 2-out, bases loaded walk in the 4th inning.

Charlie Cody followed that play with a two-run single to left to cut the lead to four, but the 'Hoos couldn't get any closer.

Cody had two hits and two RBI to lead the Cavaliers.

Virginia is 18-3 all-time against VCU under head coach Brian O'Connor.

Two of the Rams three wins in the series have come at The Diamond in Richmond.

UVa (14-11) begins a three-game series at Pitt on Friday.