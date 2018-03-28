People Speak Out Against Special-Use Permit for Recycling Center in Fluvanna County

Some people who live in Fluvanna County are speaking out about an approved car recycling facility.

At a public hearing on Wednesday, March 28, many attendees begged supervisors to deny a special-use permit that would allow construction on some rural land.

The special-use permit hearing for a recycling facility drew a crowd with many raising concerns about pollution, noise, and traffic.

"Old cars, wrecked cars, whatever condition they're, they are there because they are no longer wanted, they are damaged," says Dawn Zanfardino, an attendee who's against the permit. "What's happening with those cars, you know, they're leaking, they're leaking oil, they're leaking fluids, they're leaking Freon, they are leaking anything and everything that would be bad for the water."

However, the applicant for the permit told the crowd not to worry.

More than 40 people came out to the Fluvanna County Circuit Courthouse Wednesday night for the special-use permit for a car recycling center called LKQ. If approved, the facility will sit on 90 acres of land.

A special-use permit was initially approved in December, but it got appealed by concerned homeowner Katie Ward. On Wednesday, it was again approved - but with some restricted conditions - following Ward's appeal.

The new conditions include a 75-foot buffer around the entire bordering section and modifying hours for operating and crushing cars in the yard. LKQ must also submit a copy of water testing approval from the Environmental Protection Agency to the county so that Fluvanna can make that information available to the public.

LKQ representatives came out Wednesday night to assure the public that the facility would do its best to be environmentally friendly.

"All of the fluids are stored in the secondary containment, typically it's a double-wall container and then it has an additional concrete storage base that it sits in that is mandated to control those fluids," says Matt Caddy of LKQ.

Caddy says the facility would also help provide jobs for the community.

"People say, 'well we want to keep Fluvanna green' - hey, I'd love to keep Fluvanna green - but we need some other kind of other green in Fluvanna," says Tom Payne, a former Fluvanna County supervisor. "That green actually has a dollar mark on it, creates jobs."

While some agreed, others who live nearby - including Ward - voiced their concerns. Ward says she employed the Freedom of Information Act on the county for this project and found that this deal had been going on between LKQ and Fluvanna since February of last year.

"We were robbed of our rights and our voices and concerns legitimately heard and addressed before a legislative action was taken," says Ward.

Rudy Garcia with the Fluvanna Chamber of Commerce believes supervisors' decision to approve the permit could potentially bring 40-50 new jobs to the county.