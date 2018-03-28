UVa Softball Defeats George Mason 12-9 at The Park

Danni Ingraham had a 2-run single in the 4th inning

Erika Osherow went 4-for-4 at the plate, and also pitched 5.2 innings of relief

The Virginia softball team pounded out twelve hits, and the Cavaliers rallied to beat George Mason 12-9 on Wednesday night at The Park.

Erika Osherow went 4-for-4 at the plate, with three RBI and two runs scored.

The junior also pitched 5.2 innings on the mound, giving up just two unearned runs on four hits.

Osherow relieved starter Lacy Smith in the top of the 1st inning, as the Patriots scored three runs before recording an out.

UVa answered with four runs in the bottom of the 1st, and they added four more in the 4th to go up 8-3.

George Mason cut the deficit to 8-7 in the 6th, but the 'Hoos scored four times in the bottom of the inning, and held on for the win.

Junior Olivia Gott went 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBI at the plate.

Virginia (10-22, 1-8 ACC) will be back in action at home against North Carolina on Friday at 6pm.