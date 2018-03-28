UVa Softball Defeats George Mason 12-9 at The Park

UVa Softball Defeats George Mason 12-9 at The ParkPosted: Updated:
Erika Osherow went 4-for-4 at the plate, and also pitched 5.2 innings of relief
Danni Ingraham had a 2-run single in the 4th inning
Reported by Mike Shiers
