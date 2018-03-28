People Living in Charlottesville Share Thoughts on City Budget

Dozens gathered at CitySpace in Charlottesville to share their thoughts about the city budget that’s currently under review.

The nearly $180 million spending plan does not include any change to the real estate tax, but it does include $23 million for proposed capital improvements.

Some people who attended the forum on Wednesday, March 28, advocated for $52,000 more to be allocated to the Human Rights Commission budget, which would allow the city to hire a human rights director and investigator.

"The community doesn't need another outreach position,” says Walt Heinecke, who lives in Charlottesville. “We need somebody in charge who has the credentials and the experience to actually investigate complaints, bring those complaints to fruition, and solve people's problems in this town."

Others at Wednesday night’s meeting petitioned council for extra funding for the YMCA and JAUNT services.

Council will hear more feedback on the budget during a first reading, which is set for Monday, April 2, inside City Hall.