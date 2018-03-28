Quantcast

Albemarle Supervisors Ask WV Governor to Pay Real Estate Taxes

Edited by Emmy Freedman
The property is off Buck Island and Martin Kings Road The property is off Buck Island and Martin Kings Road
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice owes Albemarle County almost $150,000 in tax money, and supervisors are asking him to pay up.

James C. Justice Companies owns the 4,500 acres of land off Buck Island and Martin Kings Road. It has not paid real estate taxes on the land for 2016 and 2017. By county policy, Albemarle allows two years for back taxes to be paid off.

If the taxes are not paid by the end of this year, the county can foreclose some of the property.

Supervisor Rick Randolph is in charge of the Scottsville district, which is where the land is.

“Here in Virginia, we have to recognize that he is expected to pay his taxes like everybody else,” says Randolph. “So pay up please, it’s long overdue.”

Randolph says he knew that Justice owed taxes on the property before he was even elected. He and the county have tried to reach Justice, but have not heard anything back from him.

The $148,000 owed also includes interest and penalties.

